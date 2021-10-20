Energy
Energy crisis wake up call for more investment, ADNOC CEO says
LONDON/NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The current energy crisis is a wake up call for the need to invest more in the sector to avoid another energy supply crunch, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber told an energy conference on Wednesday.
