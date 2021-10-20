Energy crisis wake up call for more investment, ADNOC CEO says

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO poses during an interview at the Panorama Digital Command Centre, at the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE December 10, 2019. Picture taken December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

LONDON/NEW DELHI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The current energy crisis is a wake up call for the need to invest more in the sector to avoid another energy supply crunch, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber told an energy conference on Wednesday.

Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and Nidhi Verma in New Delhi, Editing by Louise Heavens

