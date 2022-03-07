Energy represented majority of EU's Russian imports in 2021, Eurostat says

European Union flags are seen outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 14, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

March 7 (Reuters) - Energy accounted for nearly two-thirds of the European Union's imports from Russia last year, the bloc's statistics office said on Monday amid worries about its dependency on Russian gas following the invasion of Ukraine.

Although exports and imports between the two territories have declined between 2011 and 2021, Eurostat data showed that last year Russia remained the fifth largest partner for EU exports of goods and the third one for imports.

In 2021, energy was the most imported product by the EU from Russia, accounting for 62% of the region's total imports or the equivalent of 99 billion euros ($107.87 billion).

The EU depends on Russia for about 40% of its gas needs, making it the bloc's biggest supplier, but the Russian invasion of Ukraine has sharpened concerns about this reliance and the possibility of supply disruptions.

Russian gas deliveries have held steady since the country launched what it calls a "special operation" on Feb. 24, but prices have still shot up in the gas market which was already tight.

On Monday, the prospect of supply being cut either due to sanctions or by Russia banning exports sent European wholesale gas prices spiralling to record highs.

Between 2011 and 2021, EU energy imports from Russia hit their highest level of 157 billion euros in 2012 and touched a low in 2020, at almost 60 billion. In 2011, energy represented almost 77% or 148 billion euros of EU imports from Russia.

($1 = 0.9178 euro)

