Energy trader Gunvor, chemical giant Dow partner on plastic waste

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Swiss energy trader Gunvor Group has partnered with Dow Inc (DOW.N) in Europe to supply the chemical firm with feedstock from plastic waste to in turn, make recyclable plastics, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Gunvor will make cracker-ready feedstock at its refinery in Rotterdam in the Netherlands and will start supplying Dow this year.

"The agreement builds on Dow's longstanding relationship with Gunvor and leverages the economies of scale needed to bring a circular economy for plastics another step closer," Diego Donoso, president of Dow's Packaging and Specialty Plastics business, said in the statement.

Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by David Evans

