Energy Transfer lifts guidance, transportation volumes up for Q1

NEW YORK, May 4 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP (ET.N) had higher transportation volumes across all of its segments for the first quarter of 2022 and has raised its full-year guidance, the company said in its first quarter earnings release on Wednesday.

Energy Transfer said it raised its adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to be between $12.2 billion and $12.6 billion from $11.8 billion to $12.2 billion. In April, it reached an all-time monthly throughput record for fractioned volumes, averaging over 900,000 barrels per day, co-chief executive Thomas Long said during the earnings conference call.

Energy Transfer's natural gas liquids transportation volumes rose to 1.8 million bpd from 1.5 million bpd a year earlier. The company is moving more natural gas volumes out of the Permian and the Eagle Ford than ever, Long said.

Crude oil transportation volumes increased to 4.2 million bpd compared to 3.5 million bpd during first quarter 2021, driven in part by higher crude oil prices and higher refinery demand, Long said.

The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $3.34 billion for the first quarter, down from a year ago when a winter storm boosted earnings.

During the quarter, the company completed construction on the final phase of its Mariner East project, which brings Energy Transfer's total natural gas liquids capacity on the Mariner East pipeline system to more than 365,000 barrels per day, including ethane, the company said.

It also completed capacity expansions on its Cushing South crude oil pipeline and on its Permian Bridge Project.

Energy Transfer continues to pursue a natural gas pipeline project from the Permian Basin to address the growing need for additional natural gas takeaway from the region, the company said.

It started construction on a cryogenic processing plant in the Permian, a natural gas pipeline for the Haynesville Shale Basin and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

