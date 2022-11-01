Energy Transfer hikes full year profit forecast on natgas demand















HOUSTON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) raised its full profit forecast for the third time this year, helped by an acquisition as well as strong production and demand for natural gas that it moves on its pipelines.

The transportation storage company raised its forecast for adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization by $200 million to between $12.8 billion and $13.0 billion for the full year.

Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston











