Energy Transfer reports lower second-quarter earnings

Companies Energy Transfer LP Follow

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. midstream company Energy Transfer (ET.N) on Wednesday reported lower earnings for the second quarter despite higher transport volumes in most energy product segments versus a year ago.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the second quarter was $3.12 billion, compared with $3.23 billion for the same time last year. Distributable cash flow was $1.55 billion, versus $1.88 billion last year.

Energy Transfer expects full-year 2023 adjusted EBITDA to range between $13.1 billion and $13.4 billion, which is slightly tighter than the previous range of $13.05 billion to $13.45 billion. The guidance's midpoint remains unchanged.

Growth capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 were $387 million, while maintenance capital expenditures were $216 million, the company said.

Natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation volumes rose 5%, while NGL transportation volumes gained 13%, both records for the company.

Midstream gathered volumes rose 8%, while intrastate natural gas transportation volumes rose 3%, both records.

Crude transportation and terminal volumes rose 23% and 15%, respectively.

Total NGL exports out of both the company's Nederland and Marcus Hook terminals reached a record in the second quarter, the company said.

Energy Transfer is continuing to integrate operations after it completed its acquisition of Lotus Midstream Operations in May.

In June, the 200 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) Bear cryogenic processing plant, which is located in the Delaware Basin, was placed into service, the company said.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly in New York Editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









