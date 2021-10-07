Skip to main content

Energy Transfer says Penn. Access refined products pipe is complete

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Energy Transfer LP (ET.N) said this week that its Pennsylvania Access refined products project in Pennsylvania was complete and ready for service.

Pennsylvania Access will allow refined products to flow from refineries in the U.S. Midwest into Pennsylvania, New York and other U.S. Northeast markets.

The refined products will move through Energy Transfer's Allegheny Access pipeline system in the Midwest into Pennsylvania where the company used part of the existing 8-inch (20-centimeter) Mariner East 1 line to distribute the products in Pennsylvania and the U.S. Northeast markets.

Mariner East 1 started service in the 1930s transporting refined products from the Philadelphia area to western Pennsylvania. It was repurposed and expanded to transport propane in 2014 and ethane in 2016.

Energy Transfer said the parts of Mariner East not being used by Pennsylvania Access were currently moving ethane.

Mariner East 2 and 2X, which entered service in the past few years, can handle multiple natural gas liquids including ethane, propane, butane and natural gasoline.

Energy Transfer said it expects the full Mariner East system to be online by the end of the year.

