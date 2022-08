The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LP (ET.N) will supply 2.1 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to Shell Plc (SHEL.L) for 20 years under a deal announced on Wednesday.

Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

