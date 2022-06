Energy Transfer signs agreement for LNG supply to China Gas

June 6 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer LNG, a unit of Energy Transfer LP (ET.N), entered into a deal to supply 0.7 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year to China Gas Holdings (0384.HK) on a free-on-board basis for 25 years, the companies said on Sunday.

China Gas Hongda Energy Trading Co. Ltd, a subsidiary of gas distributor China Gas, has entered into an LNG sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Energy Transfer, related to its Lake Charles LNG project, the companies said.

The purchase price is indexed to the Henry Hub benchmark plus a fixed liquefaction charge and first deliveries are expected to start in 2026, the statement said.

The SPAs will become fully effective upon the satisfaction of the conditions precedent, including Energy Transfer LNG taking final investment decision (FID).

"This SPA brings our total amount of LNG contracted from our Lake Charles LNG export facility to nearly 6.0 mtpa and is an important step towards our goal of reaching FID later this year," Tom Mason, president of Energy Transfer LNG said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.