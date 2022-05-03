Energy Transfer to supply LNG to SK Gas for 18 years

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP (ET.N) said on Tuesday it will supply 0.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year to South Korea's SK Gas Trading LLC for 18 years.

Long-term LNG contracts are ramping up as sanctions on Russian fuel squeeze an already tightly supplied market and increase global demand for U.S. LNG. read more

Energy Transfer said first deliveries are expected to begin in 2026 from its Lake Charles export facility in Louisiana.

This is Energy Transfer's fourth supply deal announced in the last four weeks, bringing the total LNG contracted from its Lake Charles project to 5.1 million tonnes per year.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.