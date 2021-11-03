Energy Transfer's NGL exports doubled over last 18 months -company

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer's (ET.N) percentage of global natural gas liquids (NGL) exports has doubled over the last 18 months to nearly 20%, or more than any other company or country for the third quarter 2021, the company's co-chief executive said on Wednesday.

The company expects its total NGL export volumes from its Nederland terminal to continue to increase throughout next year. Meanwhile, the company's NGL transportation and fractionation, as well as its NGL refined products terminals volumes reached new records, Long said during the company's third quarter earnings call.

"As the market continues to recover, we are well positioned to benefit from increasing demand and higher margins," Long said.

Additionally, the company's crude oil storage at its Nederland terminal is fully contracted, Long said during the company's third quarter earnings call.

Following last year's winter storm Uri that roiled energy markets, the company said it had sold more storage than it did last year at more favorable rates.

"But some of the companies... don't seem as worried about it as we thought they would after what happened at Uri," said Marshall McCrea, co-chief executive.

Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by Richard Pullin

