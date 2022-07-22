Engie and Belgium set framework on possible extensions of two nuclear reactors

A logo on the Engie exhibition space at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

July 22 (Reuters) - Engie (ENGIE.PA) and Belgium have set a framework to negotiate the potential operational extension of two nuclear reactors, the French company said on Friday.

Engie's subsidiary Electrabel and the Belgian state have signed a "non-binding letter of intent" and intend to negotiate and agree a binding legal agreement by the end of the year.

The letter of intent paves the way for an agreement on the extension of the operating period of the Doel 4 and Tihange 3 nuclear units for 10 years.

"The parties are willing to discuss and agree the conditions that would allow for the restart of both units in November 2026," Engie said.

The agreement includes the creation of a 50/50 joint venture to manage the two units and a cap on future liabilities and costs for the management of nuclear waste and spent fuel.

Reporting by Valentine Baldassari; editing by Tassilo Hummel and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.