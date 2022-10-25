Engie CEO: Winter 'quite comfortable' from gas standpoint

The Engie power plant is pictured in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - The situation for this coming winter in terms of security of gas supply is "comfortable", the chief executive of France's leading gas importer Engie (ENGIE.PA) said on Tuesday.

"Today the situation for this winter is actually quite comfortable from the gas standpoint," Catherine MacGregor told the annual Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

"The situation of the security of supply in Europe is something we've been working on extremely hard even before the war broke out."

Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi and Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Nadine Awadalla and Maha El Dahan, Editing by Louise Heavens

