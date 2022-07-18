Engie Chile's CEO Leveque resigns

A logo of Engie is seen at its exhibition space, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 15, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

July 18 (Reuters) - Power company Engie Energia Chile (ECL.SN) said on Monday that chief executive Axel Leveque has tendered his resignation, which will be effective September 30.

Leveque has been CEO of the local unit of France's Engie SA (ENGIE.PA) since 2014. He will be replaced by Rosaline Corinthien, currently CEO of Engie France Renewables, the company said in a securities filing.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo

