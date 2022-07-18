1 minute read
Engie Chile's CEO Leveque resigns
July 18 (Reuters) - Power company Engie Energia Chile (ECL.SN) said on Monday that chief executive Axel Leveque has tendered his resignation, which will be effective September 30.
Leveque has been CEO of the local unit of France's Engie SA (ENGIE.PA) since 2014. He will be replaced by Rosaline Corinthien, currently CEO of Engie France Renewables, the company said in a securities filing.
Reporting by Gabriel Araujo
