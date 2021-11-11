Engie, Credit Agricole to buy Spain's Eolia Renovables

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen in Bouguenais near Nantes, France, October 5, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Nov 11 (Reuters) - French gas and power group Engie (ENGIE.PA) and lender Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA) on Thursday said they have agreed to buy Spanish renewable energy business Eolia Renovables from a Canadian investment fund.

The French companies have agreed to buy 97.33% of Eolia Renovables' capital from Alberta Investment Management Corporation, they said in a joint statement.

Reporting by Sarah Morland Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.