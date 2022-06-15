1 minute read
Engie says latest Russia decision has not impacted its clients
PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - Engie (ENGIE.PA), France's main gas provider, on Wednesday said that it noticed a reduction of gas flows after Russia's latest export cuts, but said its clients were not impacted.
"We are monitoring the situation closely", an Engie spokesman told Reuters in an e-mail.
Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Leslie Adler
