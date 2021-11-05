Engie selects Bouygues' bid to buy Equans unit -source

The logo of French gas and power group Engie is seen in Nantes, France, September 28, 2020. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - French energy firm Engie (ENGIE.PA) has accepted French conglomerate Bouygues' (BOUY.PA) bid to buy its Equans services division, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday after Engie's board met to consider offers.

Equans provides energy and facilities management services to client companies and employs around 40% of Engie's total workforce worldwide. The sale of the division forms part of a broader sale of non-core assets at Engie.

Bouygues' offer was in competition with rival bids from French civil engineering group Eiffage (FOUG.PA) and U.S. private equity group Bain Capital (BCSF.N) after French industrial services firm Spie and U.S. private equity firm Carlyle withdrew earlier.

