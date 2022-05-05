Engie still paying for Russian gas in euros, CEO says

Catherine MacGregor, Chief Executive Officer of Engie, attends a meeting on economic and professional equality in Paris, France, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

May 5 (Reuters) - French utility Engie (ENGIE.PA) is still paying for Russian gas in euros, in line with its contracts, and awaits further guidance from the European Union, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded payments for the country's gas in roubles in response to sweeping Western sanctions against Russia after its Ukraine invasion.

Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria last month after they refused to pay in roubles under the new arrangement. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Engie CEO Catherine MacGregor told RTL radio the company was working on a solution to Moscow's demands that foreign companies pay for supplies in roubles, adding that Engie's stocks are currently "rather full".

"Today we are still paying in euros and we are awaiting clarification within the European framework," she said.

"This matter of paying in roubles is frankly rather complex and we are trying to find solutions for it."

MacGregor said that a halt in Russian gas supplies to Europe was a "credible" scenario and that Engie was preparing for such an eventuality, adding there was "no worries" regarding supplies to its clients in May, as the next payments are due by end-May.

"What is important is to anticipate next winter. That is why the timing of a halt is key. The bigger our stocks, the easier we will go through next winter," she said.

Russian gas accounts for 20% of Engie supplies and for 40% of Europe's gas needs. read more

While Europe will have a hard time if its industrial sector is deprived of Russian gas there is no reason why France would not be able to replace Russian gas supplies after some time, she said.

The European Commission said on Monday that compliance with Russia's proposed rouble payment scheme in full would breach existing EU sanctions against Russia over its Ukraine invasion but promised more detailed guidance on what companies can and cannot do legally. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tassilo Hummel and Dominique Vidalon Writing by Sarah Morland Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.