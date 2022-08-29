Engie VP says talks with Sonatrach focus on the long term

The Engie power plant is pictured in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Companies Engie SA Follow

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French gas giant Engie (ENGIE.PA) is in talks with Algeria's Sonatrach about the potential for boosting gas exports to France over the mid- to long term rather than for this winter, an Engie executive said on Monday.

During a round table organised by France's leading business lobby group Medef, Engie Executive Vice President Claire Waysand also said Engie had "sufficient gas volumes" for the approaching winter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Edmund blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.