1 minute read
Engie VP says talks with Sonatrach focus on the long term
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Companies
PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - French gas giant Engie (ENGIE.PA) is in talks with Algeria's Sonatrach about the potential for boosting gas exports to France over the mid- to long term rather than for this winter, an Engie executive said on Monday.
During a round table organised by France's leading business lobby group Medef, Engie Executive Vice President Claire Waysand also said Engie had "sufficient gas volumes" for the approaching winter.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Edmund blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.