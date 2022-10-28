Engine maker Safran to postpone introduction of fourth carbon brakes factory in France as energy costs surge















PARIS, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The head of French engine maker Safran (SAF.PA) said on Friday that the company would postpone the introduction of a fourth carbon brakes factory in France due to a five-fold increase in energy costs.

Chief Executive Olivier Andries said the 18-24 month delay in opening the new plant outside Lyon would be offset by higher production in regions less affected by the energy market impact of the war in Ukraine.

