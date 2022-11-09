Eni can double Italian gas production in 30-36 months, CEO says

Companies Eni SpA Follow















MILAN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - In the next two and a half to three years Eni (ENI.MI) could almost double its gas production in Italy, the energy group's CEO said on Wednesday, commenting on the government's plan to expand drilling rights in the Adriatic Sea.

"I think you can get up to five or six billion cubic metres (of gas), which are important because that is what Russia is giving us and it is, anyway, a contribution to a very poor energy system," Eni's Claudio Descalzi said, speaking to a forum organised by Italian newswire ANSA.

He said that Eni first needed to understand what permits the government would make available and then figure out how to expand drilling safely, with almost zero-impact projects in terms of carbon emissions.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.