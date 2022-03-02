Eni, CDP venture makes first investment with 110 MW wind acquisition

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

MILAN, March 2 (Reuters) - GreenIT, a renewable energy joint venture owned by energy group Eni and state lender CDP, has bought four onshore wind projects in Italy in its first investment since being set up.

In a statement on Wednesday GreenIT and its two Italian shareholders said the venture had acquired a 110 megawatt portfolio in the Italian southern region of Puglia.

The 55 wind turbines have a production capacity of over 230 GWh a year and will prevent emissions of around 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Eni, which owns 51% of GreenIT, is currently working on listing up to 30% of its new retail and renewables business.

Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Giulia Segreti

