Eni closely monitoring developments in Ukraine crisis

1 minute read

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni , which has long-term gas contracts with Russia's Gazprom , is closely monitoring international developments in the Ukraine crisis.

"Eni will fully honour every decision taken by the European and Italian institutions," a spokesman said, when asked what the company would do about the contracts.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

