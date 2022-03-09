1 minute read
Eni closely monitoring developments in Ukraine crisis
MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni , which has long-term gas contracts with Russia's Gazprom , is closely monitoring international developments in the Ukraine crisis.
"Eni will fully honour every decision taken by the European and Italian institutions," a spokesman said, when asked what the company would do about the contracts.
Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Cristina Carlevaro
