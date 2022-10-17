Eni considers building new biorefinery in Italy

Companies Eni SpA Follow















MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Energy group Eni (ENI.MI) is looking into the possibility of building a third biorefinery at its industrial site in Livorno, central Italy, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The feasibility study involves building three new plants for the production of hydrogenated biofuel.

The design of the three plants will be completed by 2023 and construction could take place by 2025, Eni added.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak











