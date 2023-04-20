Eni drills wildcat well in Angoche Basin offshore Mozambique

Companies Eni SpA Follow

CAPE TOWN, April 20 (Reuters) - Italian oil company Eni (ENI.MI) is drilling its Raia-1 well located in Block A5-A of the Angoche Basin offshore Mozambique, a spokesperson said on Thursday.

Operator Eni was awarded the Exploration and Production Concession Contract (EPCC) in 2018 together with partners Sasol (SOLJ.J) and Mozambique's ENH as part of the country's 5th bidding round.

The area is offshore the coast near Angoche, in Nampula Province, in water depth from about 300 meters to 1,800 meters.

The Angoche Basin lies between the northern Rovuma Basin, a prolific field with multiple huge gas discoveries, and the Mozambique Basin to the south.

According to a note from Welligence Energy Analytics, Raia-1 is being drilled by the West Capella drill ship which has been offshore the southern African country since early April and is under contract until the end of May.

The Eni spokesperson did not confirm any details beyond the fact they were drilling in the Angoche Basin.

