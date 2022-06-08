Eni and HitecVision to sell 5% of their shares in Norway's oil firm Vaar Energi

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) and Norway's HitecVision said on Wednesday they planned to sell 5% of their shares in Norway's oil firm Vaar Energi (VAR.OL).

In February, Vaar became the largest pure-play oil exploration and production (E&P) company to list globally in almost a decade. read more

Since the IPO, which had valued the group at 69.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($7.41 billion), its Oslo-listed shares rose by more than 60%, closing at 45.87 crowns on Wednesday.

Shares held by Norway's investment firm HitecVision are preliminary expected to account for 80% of the planned sale of 124.8 million shares, the two firms said in a statement.

Eni and HitecVision currently hold 64.3% and 24.6% of Vaar respectively.

($1 = 9.4357 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

