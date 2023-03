Companies Eni SpA Follow















MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni said it would propose a 2.2 billion euros new shares buyback programme to shareholders.

The group plans to start the shares buyback programme this year and may increase the amount up to 3.5 billion euros in case of upside scenarios.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











