The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen on a booth stand during the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2020. Picture taken February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Friday it had approved the launch of a strategic project to list or sell a minority stake in a new retail and renewable energy business as part of the company's energy transition.

The statement confirms what Reuters reported in March.

The various options under consideration, including a stock exchange listing through an initial public offering or the sale or exchange of a minority stake in the new entity, will be evaluated in the course of 2022, it added.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.