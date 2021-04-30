EnergyEni launches project to list or sell stake in new retail-renewable business
Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Friday it had approved the launch of a strategic project to list or sell a minority stake in a new retail and renewable energy business as part of the company's energy transition.
The statement confirms what Reuters reported in March.
The various options under consideration, including a stock exchange listing through an initial public offering or the sale or exchange of a minority stake in the new entity, will be evaluated in the course of 2022, it added.
