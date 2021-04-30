Skip to main content

EnergyEni launches project to list or sell stake in new retail-renewable business

Reuters
1 minute read

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen on a booth stand during the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2020. Picture taken February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Friday it had approved the launch of a strategic project to list or sell a minority stake in a new retail and renewable energy business as part of the company's energy transition.

The statement confirms what Reuters reported in March.

The various options under consideration, including a stock exchange listing through an initial public offering or the sale or exchange of a minority stake in the new entity, will be evaluated in the course of 2022, it added.

