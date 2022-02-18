Eni "open and ready" to increase gas production in Italy

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen on a booth stand during the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, Nigeria February 11, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Eni still has natural gas reserves in Italy and is prepared to increase its production if needed, the Italian energy group's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

The Italian government is expected to introduce a new package later on Friday to tackle soaring energy prices that could include measures to boost domestic gas production.

Speaking during a conference call on Eni's 2021 results, Descalzi said he had met the government on the issue but added that he did not know what they would decide.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We still have some reserves. ... We still have the capability to increase production in Italy. ... Clearly we are open and ready to act and invest in Italy on the gas side," he said.

Italy, which imports more than 90% of its gas supplies, last year saw its domestic production fall 18.6% to just 3.3 billion cubic metres (bcm) out of a total consumption of 76 bcm.

Eni, which holds strategic long-term gas contracts with Russia and Algeria, produces more than 80% of domestic production.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Keith Weir; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.