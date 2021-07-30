Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Eni pledges higher returns as Q2 profits beat expectations

1 minute read

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at the booth of Eni during the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, Nigeria February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) pledged higher shareholder returns on Friday after swinging to a net profit in the second quarter to beat expectations as firmer oil prices offset lower production.

Adjusted net profits in the period came in at 929 million euros ($1.1 billion), above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 0.57 billion euros. In the same period last year it posted a loss of 714 million euros.

It said it would pay a 2021 dividend of 0.86 euros per share, from last year’s 0.36 euros, and launch a 400 million euro buyback.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · July 29, 2021 · 2:39 PM UTCBig Oil back to boom after pandemic bust, aiding climate push

Europe's top energy companies signalled confidence in a lasting recovery from the pandemic impact by drawing on higher oil prices to boost shareholder returns and reassure investors as they roll out risky climate strategies.

EnergyShell boosts dividend and launches buybacks as profit soars
EnergyOil prices drop, but on track for weekly gain
EnergyBHP, Canada's TransAlta to build solar farms at Western Australia nickel site
EnergyTC Energy to switch to green power to run N. American energy pipelines