Eni pledges higher returns as Q2 profits beat expectations

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at the booth of Eni during the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, Nigeria February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) pledged higher shareholder returns on Friday after swinging to a net profit in the second quarter to beat expectations as firmer oil prices offset lower production.

Adjusted net profits in the period came in at 929 million euros ($1.1 billion), above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 0.57 billion euros. In the same period last year it posted a loss of 714 million euros.

It said it would pay a 2021 dividend of 0.86 euros per share, from last year’s 0.36 euros, and launch a 400 million euro buyback.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.