Eni to receive part of gas supply from Gazprom after Austria's flows resumed

MILAN, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) will receive only part of the gas it has requested from Russian supplier Gazprom (GAZP.MM) for Wednesday after hindrances to gas dispatching through Austria have been overcome, the company said on GME platform late on Tuesday .

Eni, the biggest importer of Russian gas in Italy, flagged on Saturday that Russian gas supplies through the Tarvisio entry point would be at zero for the following days, with Gazprom blaming the disruption on regulatory changes in Austria.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Cristina Carlevaro











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.