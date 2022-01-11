Eni says incident at Gela biorefinery caused smoke but no damage

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Energy group Eni said on Tuesday an incident at one of the furnaces at a bio-refinery in southern Italy had triggered columns of smoke but had caused no damage to people or to plant.

"At 1330 today inside a furnace of the Ecofining plant at the Gela biorefinery there was a technical error that caused smoke for several minutes but with no consequences for people... or other plants at the refinery," Eni said in a note.

The biorefinery at Gela, located in the southern island of Sicily, has a capacity of up to 750,000 tonnes per year of biofuel.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Cristina Carlevaro

