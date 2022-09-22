Eni says Nigeria's Ogboinbiri gas pipeline vandalised, causing leak

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

YENAGOA, Nigeria, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Thursday its Ogboinbiri gas pipeline in Nigeria's Bayelsa state had been vandalised, causing a leak and production losses.

A spokesperson for Eni said "third parties" had cut the pipeline with hacksaw.

"The line is depressurized and is currently being repaired. Production losses due to the shutdown are important," the spokesperson said.

Oil and gas output in Nigeria have fallen due to theft and vandalism of pipelines, leaving gas producer Nigeria LNG Ltd's terminal at Bonny Island operating at 60% capacity.

Eni, along with state-oil company NNPC Ltd, Shell (SHEL.L) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) own shares in Nigeria LNG.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tife Owolabi, writing by MacDonald Dzirutwe; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.