Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Eni signs deal for hydrogen production in Egypt

1 minute read

The logo of Italian energy company Eni at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

July 8 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI), state-owned Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC)and Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) signed a deal to asses the feasibility of producing hydrogen in Egypt, the Italian energy group said in a statement on Thursday.

The move is part of Eni's major overhaul launched last year to transition into renewables and taper off its oil and gas output.

The groups will conduct a study into joint projects to produce both green hydrogen, using electricity generated from renewables, and blue hydrogen, through the storage of carbon dioxide.

The review will also analyse potential local consumption of hydrogen and opportunities for exports.

Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Giulia Sgereti

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 1:12 PM UTCRenewables surged in 2020 but world not yet on track for climate goals, BP says

Wind and solar power capacity expanded rapidly in 2020 while global energy demand cratered because of the pandemic, yet this did not yet reflect a "decisive shift" towards meeting U.N.-backed climate goals, BP said in its annual energy review.

EnergyAsia public entities, led by China, supplied over 90% of cross-border coal power funding in 2013-2018 -research
EnergyCairn wins freeze on India state assets in Paris in bid to recover tax damages
EnergyGovernance team sought for multibillion-dollar carbon offset market
EnergyOil prices extend losses as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers