Eni teams up with Red Rock Power to bid for Scotland offshore wind

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI) has teamed up with Scottish offshore wind developer Red Rock Power Limited to bid in Scotland's upcoming offshore wind leasing round, the Italian energy group said on Monday.

The two companies will be making their joint bid in the round, called ScotWind, with the support of transmission company Transmission Investment, Eni said.

Some 8,600 square kms (3,320 square miles) of Scottish seabed are potentially up for development in a move that could help Scotland achieve its climate goals. read more

A series of top energy companies and investors have already signaled interest including France's TotalEnergies , Macquarie Group's (MQG.AX)Green Investment Group and Orsted (ORSTED.CO). read more

The closing date for bids is July 16.

"The companies will also consider future renewable opportunities in Scotland," Eni said in a statement.

Eni, which has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050 and taper off oil and gas production, is targeting renewable capacity of 15 gigawatts in 2030 from around 300 MW of installed capacity in 2020.

Last week it agreed to buy one of the largest onshore wind portfolios in Italy from fund manager Glennmont. read more

