Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Energy

Eni teams up with Red Rock Power to bid for Scotland offshore wind

2 minute read

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at the booth of Eni during the Nigeria International Petroleum Summit in Abuja, Nigeria February 10, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

MILAN, July 12 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI) has teamed up with Scottish offshore wind developer Red Rock Power Limited to bid in Scotland's upcoming offshore wind leasing round, the Italian energy group said on Monday.

The two companies will be making their joint bid in the round, called ScotWind, with the support of transmission company Transmission Investment, Eni said.

Some 8,600 square kms (3,320 square miles) of Scottish seabed are potentially up for development in a move that could help Scotland achieve its climate goals. read more

A series of top energy companies and investors have already signaled interest including France's TotalEnergies , Macquarie Group's (MQG.AX)Green Investment Group and Orsted (ORSTED.CO). read more

The closing date for bids is July 16.

"The companies will also consider future renewable opportunities in Scotland," Eni said in a statement.

Eni, which has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050 and taper off oil and gas production, is targeting renewable capacity of 15 gigawatts in 2030 from around 300 MW of installed capacity in 2020.

Last week it agreed to buy one of the largest onshore wind portfolios in Italy from fund manager Glennmont. read more

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 9:00 AM UTCAnalysis: Big Oil keeps brakes on spending even with crude rally windfall

Leading international energy companies are resisting the temptation to rush and spend an unexpected windfall from rallying oil and natural gas prices as they focus on longer-term energy transition challenges, executives and analysts said.

EnergySouth Korea signs 20-year LNG deal with Qatar
EnergyShell to join clean hydrogen project in Norway
EnergySaudi, Oman call for continued oil cooperation between OPEC and allies
EnergySaudi to supply full contract of Aug-loading crude to at least five Asian buyers -sources