Oct 26 (Reuters) - Egypt's petroleum ministry said on Tuesday that Italian energy group Eni made three oil and gas discoveries in the western desert with confirmed reserves that amount to about 50 million barrels of oil equivalent, the ministry wrote on its Facebook page. Reporting by Nayera Abdallah Editing by Chris Reese Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.