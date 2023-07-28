Eni's net profit falls 49% on weaker energy prices

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese
Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) said its second-quarter adjusted net profit dropped 49% from last year reflecting falling oil and gas prices and weaker refining margins.

Adjusted net profit in the period came in at 1.94 billion euros ($2.13 billion) down from a bumper result of 3.81 billion euros a year ago, but above an analyst consensus of 1.6 billion euros.

Eni said it would continue its buy-back programme worth 2.2 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9117 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next