Energy

Eni's new biojet fuel to power Alitalia successor

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

MILAN, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A new biojet fuel developed by energy group Eni (ENI.MI) was used for the first time on Friday to power Alitalia successor ITA as part of plans to cut carbon footprints.

The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), made from waste products and residues, will be produced at Eni refineries in Taranto and, early next year, in Livorno, Eni said in a statement.

The fuel, which will be sold to major airlines, was used in the maiden flight of new, state-owned carrier ITA which on Friday took over from Alitalia. read more

SAFs are an alternative to traditional jet fuel considered more climate friendly since they help replace dirtier petroleum products while providing new uses for waste products.

Eni said production of its new biojet fuel was part of plans to double its bio-refining capacity of 1.1 million tonnes/year by 2024, raising it to 5-6 million tonnes/year by 2050.

Earlier this year, Eni pledged to fully decarbonise all its products and processes by 2050, in part by growing output from bio-refineries.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

