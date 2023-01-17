Eni's Plenitude, Simply Blue Group to build Italy offshore wind farms

Companies Eni SpA Follow

MILAN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Italian group Eni's (ENI.MI) renewable energy division Plenitude has agreed with Ireland's Simply Blue Group to jointly develop floating offshore wind projects in Italy.

Plans for their first two floating offshore wind projects, "Messapia" in Apulia and "Krimisa" in Calabria, have already been submitted to the relevant authorities, Plenitude said in a statement.

The Messapia project, located about 30 kilometres off the Otranto coast, will have a total capacity of 1.3 gigawatts (GW).

The Krimisa project, located about 45 km off the coast of Crotone, will have a capacity of 1.1 GW.

"With this partnership Plenitude expands its portfolio of floating wind projects in line with its target of reaching 15 GW of renewable capacity by 2030 and reaffirms its commitment to creating an offshore wind supply chain in Italy," said Plenitude CEO Stefano Goberti.

