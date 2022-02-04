Eni's Vaar Energi sets out $9 bln Oslo IPO

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Oil and gas firm Vaar Energi said on Friday its planned stock market listing could value the Eni spin-off at up to 79 billion Norwegian crowns ($9.08 billion) when it goes public in Oslo this month.

Eni last month announced the intention to float Vaar on Euronext's Norwegian stock market, one of several moves by the Italian energy group to free up cash from legacy fossil fuel businesses to fund its green drive.

Vaar on Friday said its shares will be sold at between 28 and 31.5 Norwegian crowns each, valuing the company at between 70 billion and 79 billion crowns, with an aim to start trading on Feb. 16.

The offering will initially comprise 8.8% of Vaar's shares, with an option to increase the size of the IPO to 12.7% of the stock, Vaar said.

Eni currently owns 69.85% of Vaar and has said it will remain a majority shareholder. Private equity investor HitecVision, the junior partner in the joint venture, holds the remaining 30.15%.

($1 = 8.6999 Norwegian crowns)

Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Richard Pullin and Kim Coghill

