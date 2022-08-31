Eni's windfall tax contribution more than doubles, shares dip

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Eni (ENI.MI) said on Wednesday it now expects the payment of a windfall tax imposed on companies in the energy sector to more than double to about 1.4 billion euros ($1.40 billion), dragging shares down.

The tax has been revised upward up from a previous 550 million euros set at June-end, the group said.

By 1025 GMT shares in Italy's energy group have dropped 4.6%, following the news, underperforming Milan's blue-chip index (.FTMIB), which is down 0.7%.

A Milan-based trader confirmed the stock is down on the news of the revision of the windfall tax.

($1 = 1.0015 euros)

Reporting by Federica Urso, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.