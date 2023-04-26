Entergy Corp misses profit estimates as retail electricity sales slump















April 26 (Reuters) - Entergy Corp (ETR.N) missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as warmer-than-normal weather hurt retail demand for electricity in the company's key operating regions.

The shares of Louisiana-based electric utilities company fell 3% in premarket trading.

Unfavorable weather during the quarter negatively impacted customers' need for electricity to keep themselves warm during the cold months, dragging the company's retail sales down amid inflationary pressures.

The company reported a 3.5% decline in retail sales volume to 26,841 GWh for the first quarter through March, compared with a year earlier.

It supplies power to about 3 million customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Entergy also struggled to manage its operations and maintenance expenses due to higher fuel costs, which rose nearly 35% from a year earlier.

On adjusted basis, the company earned $1.14 per share for the quarter, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.42 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

It, however, affirmed forecast for its 2023 adjusted income to the range of $6.55 to $6.85 per share.

Short term weather patterns are not expected to affect demand and company's infrastructure investment in the long-term, Scotiabank's analyst Andrew Weisel noted, speaking to Reuters ahead of the company's earnings.

Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.