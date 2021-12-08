Skip to main content
Enterprise Products could repurpose pipelines for carbon projects -executive

The headquarters of energy pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams/File Photo

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners could repurpose some of its vast U.S. network of energy pipelines for carbon capture and sequestration projects, co-Chief Executive Jim Teague said.

"We're not going to do it for the hell of it. There has to be a business there," Teague said during remarks at the World Petroleum Congress on Wednesday. The conference brings together energy officials and policy makers to discuss the future of the oil and gas industry.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston

