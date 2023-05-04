EOG Resources beats profit expectations on higher output

Companies EOG Resources Inc Follow















May 4 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer EOG Resources Inc (EOG.N) joined its peers in beating Wall Street estimates for the first quarter on Thursday on higher production from the South Texas gas play, Dorado, sending its shares up 1.5% in extended trading.

Benchmark Brent crude averaged $81.24 a barrel in the first three months of 2023, nearly 20% lower than last year but still well above levels that allow oil and gas producers to drill profitably.

Crude prices had touched multi-year highs last year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine upended global energy markets.

EOG saw its average crude oil prices fall about 20% during the reported quarter to $77.26 per barrel.

On an adjusted basis, the Houston, Texas-based company said it earned $2.69 per share in the January-March quarter, while analysts on average had expected $2.48 per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

