EOG Resources beats quarterly profit estimates on strong production

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer EOG Resources (EOG.N) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday as resilient demand for fuel and higher production offset a decline in oil and gas.

Supply cuts by OPEC+ countries have kept the crude market tight, and U.S. oil prices have remained at a level where oil and gas producers can drill profitably.

The company's production averaged at 970,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) during the quarter, rising from 920,700 boepd in the previous year.

EOG said its realized price for oil averaged $74.97 per barrel during the April-June quarter, compared with $111.25 per barrel in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, the Houston, Texas-based company earned $2.49 per share in the quarter ended June 30, while analysts on average had expected $2.32, according to Refinitiv data.

