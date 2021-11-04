EOG Resources boosts dividend as shale drillers keep focus on returns

The logo of U.S. oil and gas company EOG Resources is seen in its office in Chongqing, China December 15, 2017. Picture taken December 15, 2017. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu

Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer EOG Resources (EOG.N) on Thursday said it would raise its dividend by 82% and declared a $2 per share special dividend, making it the latest shale company to increase payouts to shareholders this week.

The company reported adjusted third quarter net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.16 a share, versus earnings of 43 cents per share in the same period last year.

Many U.S. shale producers have topped Wall Street expectations for the third quarter amid higher oil and gas prices, prompting them to increase their dividends or announce share buy backs.

Continental Resources (CLR.N), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD.N), and APA Corp (APA.O) were all among companies to announce an increase to their dividends this week, adhering to calls from shareholders to boost returns over production growth. Devon Energy (DVN.N) this week said its board had authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program. read more

EOG's dividend bump is the second this year and doubles last year's dividend. Its shares were up 3.14% in after hours trading at $93.75 each.

The company's total crude production for the quarter was 449,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day, above the high end of its guidance due to better well productivity, EOG said in a press release.

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver, Editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Pullin

