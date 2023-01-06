EOG Resources eyes flat Permian activity in 2023 and tighter global oil supply

Companies EOG Resources Inc Follow















Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. shale producer EOG Resources (EOG.N) on Friday said it anticipates its activity in the Permian Basin to be flat this year, as supplies and equipment remain expensive and as it focuses on shareholder returns.

Global oil supply will likely tighten this year, CEO Ezra Jacob said at a Goldman Sachs conference in Miami, Florida, but he cautioned the demand outlook is currently more "difficult to see."

Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.