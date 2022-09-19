E.ON, asked about Isar 2, says will supply information in line with law

Clouds are seen over the cooling tower of the nuclear power plant Isar 2 by the river Isar amid the energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Eschenbach near Landshut, Germany, August 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ayhan Uyanik

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - German utility E.ON (EONGn.DE) will supply relevant information about necessary repairs at its Bavarian Isar 2 nuclear reactor in line with nuclear safety laws, a spokesperson for the company said on Monday.

Germany's environment ministry had said a week-long repair was needed in October after E.ON had informed it about a leak at the site, which has not compromised security but could upset the government's winter energy plan. read more

E.ON added it was confident that the necessary framework to allow Isar 2 to contribute to German power supply security beyond the current Dec. 31, 2022 closure date could be found.

Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Riham Alkousaa

