E.ON expects 2022 core profit to fall, flags Nord Stream 1 risk

ESSEN, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany's largest energy firm, said on Wednesday it expects its core profit to fall this year due to the phase-out of nuclear power, adding the war in Ukraine could negatively impact the value of its stake in the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

E.ON said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.6 billion to 7.8 billion euros ($8.3 billion to $8.6 billion) to 7.8 billion, down from 7.9 billion in 2021.

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson

