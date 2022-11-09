E.ON, regulator in discussions over German grid returns - CFO















FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - E.ON (EONGn.DE), Europe's largest operator of energy networks, is in talks with German regulators over how soaring inflation will be reflected in grid returns going forward, its Chief Financial Officer Marc Spieker said.

Grid returns, which are set by regulators for several years at a time, are crucial for operators because they determine earnings and investments. Spieker said that unlike other countries, there was no automatic mechanism where inflation filtered through to grid returns.

